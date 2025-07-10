Astro Brief: Vera Rubin Observatory

The Vera Rubin Observatory launched and produced its first images on June 23, 2025. The Chilean-based observatory will be fully operational later this summer and will provide extremely high resolution images of the cosmos.

Join us this week as Mike investigates one of the newest telescopes to join astronomical missions.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

