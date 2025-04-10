Astro Brief: Changing Dark Energy

A measurable, but unknown force dominates the cosmos — dark energy. It is responsible for the accelerating expansion of the universe, but it's nature remains unknown. Now, new technologies are being developed to better understand it, including a cutting-edge telescope in Arizona aiming to create a 3D map of the universe.

Join us this week as Mike delves into one of the universe's greatest mysteries.

