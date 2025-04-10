© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring on-air fundraiser ends Friday morning at 10:00! Your support is crucial to keeping KSMU strong. Please donate now.
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Changing Dark Energy

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published April 10, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
DESI Collaboration/DOE/KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/P. Horálek (Institute of Physics in Opava)

A mysterious force guides the fate of our universe.

A measurable, but unknown force dominates the cosmos — dark energy. It is responsible for the accelerating expansion of the universe, but it's nature remains unknown. Now, new technologies are being developed to better understand it, including a cutting-edge telescope in Arizona aiming to create a 3D map of the universe.

Join us this week as Mike delves into one of the universe's greatest mysteries.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed