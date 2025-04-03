Astro Brief: Radio Astronomy

Radio astronomy allows us to use radio waves to observe the universe which we then translate into something we can see by assigning colors to frequencies. Many times, these radio images are combined with images from optical telescopes to create a composite image, giving stunning and detailed views. Recently, fast radio bursts were discovered by Dr. Iris de Ruiter and collaborators at the University of Sydney emanating from a binary pair of stars.

Join us this week as Mike delves into the amazing field of radio astronomy and recent discoveries within it.

