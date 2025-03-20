© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Martian Ice Cap

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published March 20, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
ESA/DLR/FU Berlin; NASA MGS MOLA Science Team

Recent findings reveal surprising information about Mars' structure.

In a recent publication by Dr. Adrien Broquet and associates of the German Aerospace Center in Nature, Mars' young northern pole cap has been analyzed using similar methods to what we use on Earth.

Join us this week as Mike explores the Martian structure.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
