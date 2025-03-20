Astro Brief: Martian Ice Cap

In a recent publication by Dr. Adrien Broquet and associates of the German Aerospace Center in Nature, Mars' young northern pole cap has been analyzed using similar methods to what we use on Earth.

Join us this week as Mike explores the Martian structure.

