Astro Brief: Exocomets

Comets are frozen time capsules living in the Oort cloud, created from remnants of the early solar system. These can provide crucial information to scientists about how our solar system formed, but interestingly, how other solar systems formed as well. Recently, in an Astronomy and Astrophysics article published by Dr. Luca Matra of Trinity College Dublin and collaborators, exocomets in 74 different solar systems were studied in new detail using millimeter and submillimeter imaging.

Join us this week as Mike investigates these new findings.

