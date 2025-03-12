© 2025 KSMU Radio
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Exocomets

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published March 13, 2025 at 9:45 AM CDT
Matra, L., et al., 2025, A&A, 693, A151
What do alien comets reveal about their solar system?

Comets are frozen time capsules living in the Oort cloud, created from remnants of the early solar system. These can provide crucial information to scientists about how our solar system formed, but interestingly, how other solar systems formed as well. Recently, in an Astronomy and Astrophysics article published by Dr. Luca Matra of Trinity College Dublin and collaborators, exocomets in 74 different solar systems were studied in new detail using millimeter and submillimeter imaging.

Join us this week as Mike investigates these new findings.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
