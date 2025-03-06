Astro Brief: Charon Origins

To better understand how objects form in the outer solar system, Dr. Silvia Protopapa from the Southwest Research Institute analyzed JWST's observations of Charon. While no new images have been taken of the moon, JWST captured spectroscopic data which provides critical information on composition of elements and materials. These observations can provide new understandings of the formation and evolution of objects in the outer solar system.

Join us this week as Mike delves into the mysteries of the outer solar system.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.