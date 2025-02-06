© 2025 KSMU Radio
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove at 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to technical issues. We're working to solve the problem and will be back on as soon as possible. In the meantime, stream KSMU by clicking "All Streams" on our website.
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: The Two-Year Anniversary Episode

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published February 6, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
X-ray: NASA/CXC; Infrared: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, P. Zeilder, E.Sabbi, A. Nota, M. Zamani; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/L. Frattare and K. Arcand, Illustrated by Robert Murdaugh

Highlights from 2024

In this week's episode, Mike reviews some of 2024's most amazing astronomy discoveries and interesting past episodes.

Join us this week as we celebrate two years of Dr. Mike Reed on Astro Brief!

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
