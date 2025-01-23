© 2025 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief: Astronomical Tools

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published January 23, 2025 at 9:45 AM CST
NASA and H. Richer (University of British Columbia)

Why do astronomers have their eyes on white dwarfs?

"Space is big. You just won't believe how vastly, hugely, mind-bogglingly big it is." – Douglas Adams

Astronomers rely on earth-based labs to test unique observations in space, but for some things, that's not possible. White dwarfs serve as natural laboratories, providing scientists with feedback on fundamental physics at an astronomical scale. Recent interest and studies of white dwarfs continue to shed light on the intricate workings of the universe.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
