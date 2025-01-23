Astro Brief: Astronomical Tools

"Space is big. You just won't believe how vastly, hugely, mind-bogglingly big it is." – Douglas Adams

Astronomers rely on earth-based labs to test unique observations in space, but for some things, that's not possible. White dwarfs serve as natural laboratories, providing scientists with feedback on fundamental physics at an astronomical scale. Recent interest and studies of white dwarfs continue to shed light on the intricate workings of the universe.

