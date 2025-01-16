Astro Brief: Dyson Spheres

Many researchers are looking for alien life in a variety of ways. While we regularly search for organic materials that make up life as we know it, scientists also consider the possibility of already established futuristic civilizations. These civilizations could have signs of their technology, including super structures to handle their energy needs.

Join us this week as Mike investigates theoretical advanced alien technology and how we might detect it.

