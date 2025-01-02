Astro Brief: Organics on Ceres

Dr. Juan Luis Rizos and collaborators at the Astrophysical Institute of Andalucia in Spain used an innovative new approach to observe organic materials on Ceres. Following the Dawn spacecraft, which actively orbited Ceres between 2015-2018, scientists continue to research its findings and make new discoveries about this small dwarf planet between Mars and Jupiter.

Join us this week as Mike shares what makes Ceres an interesting point of research in our solar system.

