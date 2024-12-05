Astro Brief: Universal Glue

Scientists have come a long way in their understanding of physics, but at a certain scale, this begins to break down. Though measurable as a gravitational force, dark matter is imperceptible visually as it doesn't interact with light. Comprising 27% of the known universe, scientists are eager to learn more about it.

Join us this week as Mike delves into the mysterious subject of dark matter.

