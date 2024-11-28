© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: The Search for Planet Nine

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published November 28, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
Illustrated by Robert Murdaugh

Is there another planet to be discovered in our solar system?

Beyond Pluto, another distant planet of our sun may be out there. In a recent study of Extreme Transneptunian Objects (ETNOs) orbiting far beyond Neptune, more evidence has been found for the existence of the mystery planet.

Join us this week as Mike explores the mystery of Planet Nine.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed