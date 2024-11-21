Astro Brief: Interstellar Destruction

Last month, Dr. Matt Nicholls and team discovered a unique interaction happening around a black hole. The black hole had a disc that had formed from shredding a star, but that disc had grown large enough to reach the path of another orbiting star.

Join us this week as Mike dives into this amazing discovery.

