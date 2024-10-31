Astro Brief: Zombie Stars

When stars reach the end of life, there are a few ways they can end up. A star with a mass like our sun can grow into a red giant, losing its outer layers and eventually leaving a hot, dense core, or white dwarf star. In extreme mass stars, they can explode in a spectacular supernova, leaving a core massive enough to capture light, or a blackhole. The stars that fall between these also explode as supernovae, but instead leave neutron stars. In rare cases, these neutron stars form as pulsars.

Join us this week as Mike discusses two undead stars this Halloween.

