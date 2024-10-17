© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Future Earth

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published October 17, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA/SDO
NASA/SDO

What lies in store for our home planet?

Stars have limited lifespans and our sun is no different. As our sun continues to evolve through the stages of its life, what will happen to our planet and the life on it?

Join us this week as Mike discusses billions of years of changes to the Earth.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
