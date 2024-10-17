Astro Brief: Future Earth

Stars have limited lifespans and our sun is no different. As our sun continues to evolve through the stages of its life, what will happen to our planet and the life on it?

Join us this week as Mike discusses billions of years of changes to the Earth.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

