Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Comet C/2023

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published September 26, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
Dan Bartlett

A once-in-a-lifetime comet this year may be visible to the naked eye.

Missourians might have an opportunity in the coming months to view Comet C/2023, also known as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS. The comet arrives this fall and won't make it's return any time soon.

Join us this week as Mike breaks down this exciting event and shares interesting facts about comets.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

