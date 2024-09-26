Astro Brief: Comet C/2023

Missourians might have an opportunity in the coming months to view Comet C/2023, also known as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS. The comet arrives this fall and won't make it's return any time soon.

Join us this week as Mike breaks down this exciting event and shares interesting facts about comets.

