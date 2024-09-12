Astro Brief: The End of ISS

The International Space Station or ISS is an earth-orbit joint research facility of five space agencies and 15 countries. This massive station has been hosting scientists from around the world for decades and has continued to grow and evolve, providing lab environments for thousands of experiments. As the station continues to age, nations must plan for the inevitable decommission of the ISS.

Join us this week as Mike delves into the complications of ending the ISS.

