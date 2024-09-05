© 2024 KSMU Radio
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working to restore the signal as quickly as possible. In the meantime, listen online by clicking the Play button at the top of the KSMU homepage.
Astro Brief: Ancient Martians

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published September 5, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

NASA's Perseverance rover finds what could be microbial life on Mars.

The Perseverence Mars rover was launched in July 2020 and its mission set is astrobiology. The main goal of its research is the search for signs of past alien life. Recently, the rover found an interesting rock that may contain evidence of ancient microbes.

Join us this week as Mike investigates the rover's findings.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
Dr. Mike Reed