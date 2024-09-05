Astro Brief: Ancient Martians

The Perseverence Mars rover was launched in July 2020 and its mission set is astrobiology. The main goal of its research is the search for signs of past alien life. Recently, the rover found an interesting rock that may contain evidence of ancient microbes.

Join us this week as Mike investigates the rover's findings.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.