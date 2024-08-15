Astro Brief: Moon Caves

A recent look into photographs taken of our Moon in 2010 by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) show hundreds of caves that may be useful to future colonists.

Join us this week as Mike discusses these lunar tube caves and how they came to be.

