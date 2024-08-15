© 2024 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Moon Caves

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published August 15, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

A cavernous network of lava tubes hide just below the lunar surface.


A recent look into photographs taken of our Moon in 2010 by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) show hundreds of caves that may be useful to future colonists.

Join us this week as Mike discusses these lunar tube caves and how they came to be.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
