Astro Brief: Neutron Star Discovery

At the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington D.C., intern Amaris McCarver discovered a new millisecond pulsar within the star cluster GLIMPSE-C01. The pulsar was discovered while reviewing images of 97 clusters taken by the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) Low-band Ionosphere and Transient Experiment (VLITE).

