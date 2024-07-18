Astro Brief: Meteor Shower Origins

Meteor showers occur regularly throughout the year and there are two peaking at the end of this month. These can be viewed without a telescope so make sure to grab some chairs, find a spot away from city lights, and enjoy the warm summer nights to view them.

Join us this week as Mike discusses the cause of meteor showers.

Upcoming meteor shower peak dates:

Southern Delta Aquariids - July 29-30

Alpha Capricornids - July 30-31

