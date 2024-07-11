Astro Brief: Stellar Rotation

Like our sun, all stars spin which can be detected using doppler shift. Dr. Klaus Pontoppidan at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory recently used the James Webb Space Telescope to observe the Serpens Nebula, a young star forming region, and discover what affects a star's spin direction.

Join us this week as Mike explores star formation and their spins.

