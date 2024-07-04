© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Alien Terraforming

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published July 4, 2024 at 1:19 PM CDT
Daein Ballard

Could some exoplanets have been made livable by extraterrestrials?

In a recent study by Edward Schwieterman, an astrobiologist at California Riverside, several greenhouse gasses were compared, observing their effectiveness for the purpose of terraforming.

Join us this week as Mike investigates if alien projects could be spotted using the JWST.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
