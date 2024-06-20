Astro Brief: An Explosive Pair

Most stars are actually binary systems where two stars orbit each other. The evolution of these stars is not always identical and they can be at unique stages of their lives. HM Sagittae is a system containing a White Dwarf and AGB star and in 1975, the White Dwarf had a nova explosion with results that continue to surprise astronomers today.

Join us this week as Mike discusses this unique pair of stars.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

