KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device by CLICKING HERE.
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: The Earliest Galaxies

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published June 6, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Brant Robertson (UC Santa Cruz), Ben Johnson (CfA), Sandro Tacchella (Cambridge), Phill Cargile (CfA)

JWST findings are changing astronomers' ideas about the early universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope is searching for the earliest galaxies to have formed in our universe. These galaxies give insight into how our universe evolved after the Big Bang.

Join us this week as Mike discusses JWST's new findings and how they impact the early universe.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
