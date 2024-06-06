Astro Brief: The Earliest Galaxies

The James Webb Space Telescope is searching for the earliest galaxies to have formed in our universe. These galaxies give insight into how our universe evolved after the Big Bang.

Join us this week as Mike discusses JWST's new findings and how they impact the early universe.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.