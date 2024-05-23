© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Modeling Black Holes

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published May 23, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
EHT Collaboration

3D model of flare around center of Milky Way generated

In a recent paper published in April, astronomers applied new technologies to observations of Sagittarius A* to generate a 3D model and animation of a flare around the center of our galaxy.

Join us this week as Mike discusses the significance of the model.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed