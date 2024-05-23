Astro Brief: Modeling Black Holes

In a recent paper published in April, astronomers applied new technologies to observations of Sagittarius A* to generate a 3D model and animation of a flare around the center of our galaxy.

Join us this week as Mike discusses the significance of the model.

