Astro Brief: Goldilocks Planets

Many Earthlings share an interest in finding alien life or homes for future human space colonists. While planets are typically expected to be in the Goldilocks zone of a star to be considered habitable, this zone changes for each solar system and the right planets can be difficult to find.

Join us this week as Mike explores in what conditions planets might be suitable for life.

