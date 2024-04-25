Astro Brief: Invisible Black Holes

Recently, Gaia BH3 - a hugely massive blackhole - was found by astronomers using data from the Very Large Telescope at the European Southern Observatory. The black hole is unique not only in its immense size, but composition as well.

Join us this week as Mike investigates the discovery and how difficult black holes can be to find.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.