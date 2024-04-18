© 2024 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief: A New Star

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published April 18, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA/CXC/M.Weiss

Temporary star to appear in upcoming months


The return of T Coronae Borealis in the night sky, a binary star system, will occur sometime this year. The system consists of a white dwarf and red giant, appearing briefly after a massive explosion

Join us this week as Mike discusses when and where to look out for this rare phenomena.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
