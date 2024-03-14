Astro Brief: Misconceptions in Astronomy

Whether from media, stories, or disbelief, many misconceptions have been popularized in astronomy. The dark side of the moon, the north star, and shooting stars make up just a few of astronomy's technically misunderstood phenomena.

Join us this week as Mike investigates popular beliefs and misunderstandings in astronomy.

