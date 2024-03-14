© 2024 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Misconceptions in Astronomy

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published March 14, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
DSCOVR — EPIC/NASA

Are you aware of these astronomical misconceptions?


Whether from media, stories, or disbelief, many misconceptions have been popularized in astronomy. The dark side of the moon, the north star, and shooting stars make up just a few of astronomy's technically misunderstood phenomena.

Join us this week as Mike investigates popular beliefs and misunderstandings in astronomy.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
