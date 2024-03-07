Astro Brief: Space Chemistry

Astrochemists study the chemical compositions and reactions that occur in interstellar space, using a combination of education in chemistry and astronomy. These unique professionals make astronomical observations which are recreated and tested in specialized labs.

Join us this week as Dr. Bernadette Broderick discusses her work on astrophysical ices.

Dr. Bernadette Broderick is a lab chemist and assistant professor at University of Missouri seeking to understand astrophysical ices.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.