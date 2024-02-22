© 2024 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Open Star Clusters

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published February 22, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
NASA, ESA, and L. Dressel (STScI); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

Dr. Andy Baran discusses research on Caldwell 1.

Open star clusters are similarly aged groups of stars formed from shared gas clouds and have been studied since the first discovery of Caldwell 1 (NGC 188) in 1831 by John Herschel. NGC 188 has since been imaged by the 0.9-meter telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory as well as the Hubble Space Telescope.

Join us this week as Mike discusses research and interest in open star clusters with Dr. Andy Baran.

Dr. Andrzej S. Baran is an astronomer and assistant professor at Missouri State University.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

