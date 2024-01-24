© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Home Telescopes

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published January 25, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
NASA Goddard

Choosing telescopes for backyard astronomy


Telescopes can be exciting, yet complicated. Whether purchasing a first telescope or looking to upgrade, there are a few things you may want to know before you choose one.

Join us this week as Mike demystifies backyard telescopes.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed