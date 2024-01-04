© 2024 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Enceladus Organics

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published January 4, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

Ingredients for life discovered on Saturn's moon.

Saturn is home to 146 moons including 7 major moons - Those massive enough to form into spheroids. From 2004 to 2017, the Cassini spacecraft explored the icy moon of Enceladus, making a surprise discovery - geysers.

Join us this week as Mike discusses the intriguing icy moons of Jupiter and Saturn, investigating Enceladus' potential for life.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
