Astro Brief: Enceladus Organics

Saturn is home to 146 moons including 7 major moons - Those massive enough to form into spheroids. From 2004 to 2017, the Cassini spacecraft explored the icy moon of Enceladus, making a surprise discovery - geysers.

Join us this week as Mike discusses the intriguing icy moons of Jupiter and Saturn, investigating Enceladus' potential for life.

