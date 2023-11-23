Astro Brief: Asteroid Research

On a recent mission through the asteroid belt, NASA space-probe Lucy discovered for the first time a contact binary moon orbiting the asteroid Dinkinesh. Another mission, Psyche, launched in October this year, seeks to learn more about the metal-rich asteroid of the same name as budding space mining companies take notice.

Join us this week as Mike discusses missions Lucy and Psyche and why they are so intriguing to astronomers and space companies.

