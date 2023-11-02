Astro Brief: Rocket effects on Earth's atmosphere

Whether CFCs depleting our ozone in the 1980's or the carbon emissions increase during the Industrial Revolution, humanity's influence on Earth's atmosphere is well documented. Today as rocket and satellite launches become more frequent, we look at a new source of contaminents in the upper stratosphere, changing its composition.

Mike discusses the effects of rocket launches on Earth's upper atmosphere.

