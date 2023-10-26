© 2023 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: K2-18b with Sarah Morrison

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published October 26, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA, ESA, CSA, Joseph Olmsted (STScI)

JWST discovers interesting composition of sub-Neptune exoplanet.


Recenty, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) discovered several complex molecules on a nearby exoplanet. A mere 120 light years away, this exoplanet orbits the dwarf star k2-18.

Join us this week as Mike and Sarah discuss the exoplanet K2-18b and what it's composition means.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

