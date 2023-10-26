Astro Brief: K2-18b with Sarah Morrison

Recenty, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) discovered several complex molecules on a nearby exoplanet. A mere 120 light years away, this exoplanet orbits the dwarf star k2-18.

Join us this week as Mike and Sarah discuss the exoplanet K2-18b and what it's composition means.

