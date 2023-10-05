Astro Brief: Supernova in the Sky

Eleven times as massive and over half a million times brighter than our own sun, Betelgeuse is the second brightest star in the Orion constellation. Stars have limited energy sources and a recent paper suggests that Betelgeuse may have already consumed its secondary energy source, Helium, and has nearly finished it's third source, Carbon.

Join us this week as Mike discusses the red supergiant star Betelgeuse it's imminent demise.

