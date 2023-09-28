© 2023 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Colonizing Mars

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published September 28, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

What does life on the Red Planet look like?

Often referred to as Earth's sister planet, Mars was once thought to be inhabited by Martians. Today, we look to colonize this cold, lifeless planet despite its harsh environments. Join us this week as Mike discusses what colonizing Mars might look like and the challenges we face for sustainment.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
