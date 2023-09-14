Astro Brief: The Exoplanet of Steel

First discovered in 2019, a recent study reveals a shocking discovery about on an exoplanet 550 light years away. This planet orbits its star in a mere 30 hours - much faster than our 365 days! At 3.5 times the size of Earth and nearly 73 times as massive, it is denser than steel. Join us this week as Mike discusses the exoplanet, TOI-1853b and how it came to be so dense.

If you would like more information about an episode of Astro Brief or would like to suggest ideas for a future episode please reach out to mikereed@missouristate.edu

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

