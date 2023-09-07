Astro Brief: Amateur Astronomers

Astronomy may seem like a remote science, but there's something for everyone to get involved in. Join us this week as Mike discusses how amateur astronomers have been contributing to astronomy research and discoveries. For more information, check out https://www.zooniverse.org

If you would like more information about an episode of Astro Brief or would like to suggest ideas for a future episode please reach out to mikereed@missouristate.edu

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

