© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: Finding the Invisible

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published July 20, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Sophia Dagnello, NRAO/AUI/NSF
/

Gaia BH1 reveals closest known black hole.

Black holes don't inherently emit light on any spectrum, so how to we find them? Join us this week as Mike discusses Gaia BH1, Earth nearest black hole neighbor and how the Gaia space telescope was able to find this nearby phenomenon.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed