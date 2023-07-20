Astro Brief: Finding the Invisible

Black holes don't inherently emit light on any spectrum, so how to we find them? Join us this week as Mike discusses Gaia BH1, Earth nearest black hole neighbor and how the Gaia space telescope was able to find this nearby phenomenon.

