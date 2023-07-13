© 2023 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief: The work of an astronomer

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published July 13, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Astronomers accomplish many amazing things, but what do they actually do?

John Tetling, an astronomer working at the Nordic Optic Telescope in the Canary Islands, joins Mike to discuss his experience with the telescope and its staff.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
