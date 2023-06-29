© 2023 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief: Distant Galaxies

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published June 29, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT
SCIENCE: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and Tiger Hsiao (Johns Hopkins University) IMAGE PROCESSING: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)
What can we learn from the universe's oldest galaxies?

The principle mission of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is to detect the very first galaxies ever made in our universe. One such galaxy, discovered in 2012 by the Hubble Space Telescope, was recently observed by the JWST. Join us this week as Mike discusses the discovery and observations of the very distant galaxy, MACS1149-JD1.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
