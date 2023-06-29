Astro Brief: Distant Galaxies

The principle mission of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is to detect the very first galaxies ever made in our universe. One such galaxy, discovered in 2012 by the Hubble Space Telescope, was recently observed by the JWST. Join us this week as Mike discusses the discovery and observations of the very distant galaxy, MACS1149-JD1.

