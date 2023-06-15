Astro Brief: People in Astronomy with Dave Cornelison

Astronomers are people, just like you. They have goals, aspirations, and faults. You can't take humanity out of the scientific process, as long as it is done by people. Join us this week as Dave delves deeper into the people in astronomy.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

