Astro Brief: Saturn's Rings

Discovered in 1610 by Galileo, Saturn's rings have been viewed for hundreds of years by astronomers. These rings, composed mostly of water-ice particles, range greatly in size and are thought to be formed by passing asteroids ripped apart by tidal forces. In 2004, NASA's Cassini spacecraft arrived at Saturn to study its rings after a 7 year voyage, studying the gas giant and its rings until 2017. Join us this week as Mike explores the rings of Saturn and their fate.

If you would like more information about an episode of Astro Brief or would like to suggest ideas for a future episode please reach out to mikereed@missouristate.edu

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

