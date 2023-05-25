Astro Brief: Giant Telescopes

While space telescopes are limited in size, ground telescopes can be as large as necessary. These massive ground-based telescopes continue to be developed alongside space telescopes such as the JWST as the future of giant telescopes may help to answer some of humanities most pressing questions about our universe.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

