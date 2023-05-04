Astro Brief: May the 4th be with you

You can't get a ticket if the speed limit is the speed of light. That is, you cannot go faster than light unless you're in Star Wars or Star Trek. To accomplish this, technologies must be able to control mass as traditional propulsion will not do. If you can't go through space faster, you must create less of it to travel through.

This week, Mike discusses lightspeed travel, warp drives, and science fiction ties to real science.

