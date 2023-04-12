© 2023 KSMU Radio
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: The Ruler of Space

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published April 13, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Astronomical distances require astronomical measurements. This week Mike discusses the vastness of space.

Space is huge, but what does that mean? Mike discusses how astronomers measure distances between the many different bodies in space and what you might find between them.

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

