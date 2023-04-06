Astro Brief: Baker Observatory Public Viewing

Missouri State University's Baker Observatory, founded in 1977, contains a modern 20" telescope which can be viewed by the public during public observing nights. There are many amazing astronomical bodies that can be observed from the observatory throughout the year. Mike discusses the observatory and some of the things you might see when you visit the observatory.

Upcoming Public Viewing Nights

Friday April 14 - Around 8:00PM

Friday May 12 - Around 8:30PM

Make sure to check the website or social media for updates, reschedules, and cancellations.

